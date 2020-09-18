  1. Home
Hrithik Roshan to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic? Former cricketer has THIS advice for the War actor

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor
Sourav Ganguly has an advice for Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic? Former cricketer has THIS advice for the War actor
Since the longest time, reports have been doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of former cricketer Sourav Ganguly in a biopic based on the life of the cricketer and although there has been no official confirmation on the same, however, during a recent interview, when the former Indian skipper was asked as to which actor would he want to essay his role in his biopic, Sourav could not come up with a name. Later, when he was suggested Hrithik’s name, Sourav said that the actor would have to achieve a body like his.

During an interaction with Neha Dhupia, Sourav Ganguly said, “But he’s got to get a body like me first. Lot of people would say the way Hrithik’s body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say ‘Aree, you’ll have to get a body like Hrithik’. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me before he starts.” Although reports also suggested that Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar were to collaborate for the biopic, however, there has been no confirmation on the same.

That said, won’t we love to see Hrithik Roshan play the role of ex-captain of the Indian cricket team on screen. Let us know! On the film front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next project.

