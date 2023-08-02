Hrithik Roshan poses with ‘winter girl’ Saba Azad as they holiday together in Argentina; see PIC

Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood superstar is going through an excellent phase in both his career and personal life. The famous actor was last seen in the 2022-released crime drama Vikram Vedha and earned rave reviews for his stellar performance in the film. When it comes to his personal life, Hrithik Roshan is in a steady relationship with actress-singer, Saba Azad. The much-in-couple is currently enjoying a vacation in Argentina, away from the glitz and glamor of the film industry.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad pose together for a selfie

Recently, the War actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely selfie with his girlfriend Saba Azad, amid their Argentina holiday. "Winter girl #buenosaires #staycurious #adventureon," Hrithik Roshan captioned his latest Instagram post, which is now going viral on social media.

In the selfie, Hrithik Roshan is seen flaunting his stunning salt n pepper look once again. The actor opted for a blue t-shirt, which he paired with a black sweatshirt and a matching black woolen shawl. He completed his look with black sunglasses and a brown cap. Saba Azad, on the other hand, looks pretty in a black oversized sweater, and a matching checkered shawl. She completed her look with a pair of matching black trousers, a no-make-up look, and a curly hairdo.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's Instagram post below:

Hrithik's work front

The superstar has a massive line-up of exciting projects, in his kitty. Hrithik Roshan is reuniting with his frequent collaborator, director Siddarth Anand for the upcoming aerial action thriller Fighter. The movie, which is currently in the final stages of its filming will mark the actor's first onscreen collaboration with celebrated actress Deepika Padukone.

Later, he will reprise his famous character RAW agent Kabir in the upcoming sequel of War, which has been titled War 2. The project, which belongs to the YRF spy universe, will feature Telugu superstar Jr NTR as the antagonist. The Ayan Mukerji directorial features Kiara Advani as the female lead. Later, Hrithik Roshan will play a superhero once again for the much-awaited project Krrish 4, which is reportedly helmed by Karan Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Saba Azad shares happy photos with beau Hrithik Roshan from Argentinian holiday; reveals his cute nickname