Hrithik Roshan posts shirtless SELFIE and we have just one thing to say- 'What is this behaviour?'

It might be December in real life but not on social media. Why, you ask? Well, B’Town’s very own Greek God aka Hrithik Roshan just dropped a selfie on Instagram and left the temperature soaring. The actor seems to be aging like fine-wine and we have no complaints at all. Hrithik is quite active in the virtual world. In over 2 decades, the actor has donned several memorable characters on the silver screen. But apart from his acting mettle, Hrithik has consistently won fans’ hearts with his looks and charisma.

Whenever Hrithik shares a picture of himself on his Instagram space, he leaves fans swooning over him, and tonight is no different. A few moments back, the actor took to the photo-and-video sharing application and dropped a jaw-dropping selfie. The actor goes shirtless in the picture, and it looks like he is enjoying his time in a pool. Hrithik’s green eyes and bearded look add to the charming quotient of the snapshot. However, it is his cap that steals the limelight here, as it read, ‘Caliente’, which is Spanish for ‘Hot’. Sharing this picture, Hrithik captioned the post with two simple but apt emoticons including a swim trunk and a palm tree on a beach.

Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik has quite a few interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He will be featuring alongside Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Furthermore, Hrithik also has Fighter where he will share screen space with Deepika Padukone.

