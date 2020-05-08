Hrithik Roshan posts 'ulta' pic of his on World Thalassemia Day to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors

On World Thalassemia Day, Hrithik Roshan posts an 'upside down' picture of him showing his support for the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign.

Due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has been using this time to do their best. Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period to spend time with their families and loved ones. The majority of the celebs are updating the titbit of their quarantine period with fans on social media. Among all, has been using this period to spend time with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who moved in together temporarily amid the lockdown period.

Recently, Hrithik posted an upside-down picture of to spread the awareness of World Thalassemia Day. The actor showing his support for the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign has urged everyone to help create awareness by posting an ‘ulta’ picture on their social media handles and take part in this campaign. Sharing a video of his 'ulta' pic, Hrithik wrote, "Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same. Be a part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @kettoindia #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther."

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan in talks for multiple films, might collaborate with Tanhaji director Om Raut for his next?)

For the uninitiated, World Thalassemia Day is celebrated every year on May 8th to commemorate Thalassemia victims and to encourage those who struggle to live with the disease. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less hemoglobin than normal. Notably, hemoglobin is a protein molecule present in red blood cells. This protein helps RBCs in carrying oxygen and circulating it in the entire body. The theme of World Thalassemia Day 2020 is “Begin thalassemia prevention from young age, blood test before marriage will make the future generation safe.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik had a fine 2019 with not just one but two hits in the form of Super 30 and War. Both the films were diverse in nature and in fact, they were received with all the love from the audiences across the industry.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×