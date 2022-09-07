Hrithik Roshan posts video from dad Rakesh Roshan’s birthday celebration with family, says ‘Making 73 look 37’

Hrithik Roshan shares a great bond with his father Rakesh Roshan. Yesterday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turned a year older and he celebrated his 73rd birthday with his family members. Now, Hrithik has shared a video from last night, giving his fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration. Hrithik Roshan, his sister Sunaina, cousin Pashmina, Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Pinkie Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and his wife Kanchan Roshan were all present for Rakesh Roshan’s grand birthday celebration and looks like the family had a great time together!

The video shared by Hrithik shows Rakesh Roshan cutting the cake, while his family sang the birthday song. Along with the video, Hrithik also shared an adorable caption, expressing his love for his dad and wishing him a happy birthday. He wrote, “About last night. Happy Birthday Papa. Making 73 look 37 Invincible We love you !” Meanwhile, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan also took to her Instagram last night and shared a picture-perfect family photograph from the celebration. She wrote, “Happy birthday Tutu Papa we love you sooo much (as demonstrated by duggu bhaiya).”