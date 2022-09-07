Hrithik Roshan posts video from dad Rakesh Roshan’s birthday celebration with family, says ‘Making 73 look 37’
Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 73rd birthday yesterday, and Hrithik Roshan has now given fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration by posting a video
Hrithik Roshan shares a great bond with his father Rakesh Roshan. Yesterday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turned a year older and he celebrated his 73rd birthday with his family members. Now, Hrithik has shared a video from last night, giving his fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration. Hrithik Roshan, his sister Sunaina, cousin Pashmina, Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Pinkie Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and his wife Kanchan Roshan were all present for Rakesh Roshan’s grand birthday celebration and looks like the family had a great time together!
The video shared by Hrithik shows Rakesh Roshan cutting the cake, while his family sang the birthday song. Along with the video, Hrithik also shared an adorable caption, expressing his love for his dad and wishing him a happy birthday. He wrote, “About last night. Happy Birthday Papa. Making 73 look 37 Invincible We love you !” Meanwhile, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan also took to her Instagram last night and shared a picture-perfect family photograph from the celebration. She wrote, “Happy birthday Tutu Papa we love you sooo much (as demonstrated by duggu bhaiya).”
Rakesh Roshan commented on Pashmina’s post, thanking his family for the fabulous surprise. He wrote, “Thank you family for the lovely evening.” Check out glimpses from their celebration below.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on September 30, 2022. Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone.
Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with the second sequel of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s Ishq Vishk. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. Pashmina announced her debut on social media with a post that read, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on."
