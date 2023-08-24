Hrithik Roshan praises grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa as he finishes 2nd in Chess world cup: ‘True champion’

India houses thousands of sports personalities who have been making us proud time and again by winning medals at multiple national and international competitions. While no other sport beats the fan following that cricket has in India, chess is one of the sports that saw an Indian, Viswanathan Anand, rise like a phoenix.

Now, 18-year-old R Praggnanandhaa has made us proud as he became the youngest and the second Indian to play in the FIDE World Cup final. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to microblogging site X, earlier Twitter, and called him a true champion.

Hrithik Roshan calls R Praggnanandhaa 'true champion'

It's commonly known that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is a fitness geek and an ardent sports freak. Hence, he was following the FIDE World Cup final very closely. The fact that an Indian was about to script history made him even more invested in the competition. But when Praggnanandhaa lost the final game, the Super 30 actor decided to lift his spirits and penned an encouraging post for the chess genius.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Triumph is not limited to the final result. For me, you are a true CHAMPION! Congratulations @rpragchess for being in top form throughout the #FIDEWorldCupFinal. More power to you, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa!”

Take a look:

R Praggnanandhaa finishes 2nd at the Chess World Cup

When we think of chess, the name of grandmaster Viswanathan Anand immediately comes to our mind. But from now on, the chess world will also remember the name of R Praggnanandhaa. The young lad achieved a difficult feat by reaching the final of the Chess World Cup after beating two of the top three in the world.

The FIDE World Cup final was held today, August 24, in Baku. Even though India’s champ Praggnanandhaa gave his best, sadly, he had to settle for second place. He lost winning the world cup to Norway's world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

Hrithik’s work front

The Bollywood actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Fighter which is slated to release around January 25, next year. The action film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

