Hrithik Roshan praises Kalki Koechlin as she poses with daughter in THIS monochrome pic; Calls her ‘Beautiful’

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress Kalki Koechlin is the newest mother in B-town as the actress gave birth to daughter Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier this month. Thanks to social media, Kalki has been updating her fans with pictures of her baby and how she is embracing motherhood. And in the latest, Kalki took to social media to post a photo with her daughter wherein she is seen hugging her daughter while visibly enjoying the cuddle. Alongside the monochrome photo, Kalki wrote, “The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss Thanks for the perfect photo @salomerebello …”

Soon after Kalki posted the photo, her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star left a comment on the photo and called it ‘Beautiful’. Sappho, Kalki's first child with boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, was born on February 7, 2020, and in another photo, we can see Kalki’s beau, Guy Hershberg, holding their daughter while Kalki beautifully summed up the photo as she wrote, “My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more...” During an interview, when Kalki was asked about pregnancy and motherhood, she had said that the whole pregnancy has been surreal for her, and that she is unperturbed by trolls questioning her about having a child out of wedlock.

For all those who don’t know, Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but they divorced in 2015. On the work front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Zoya AKhtar’s Gully Boy, and Sacred Games 2.

