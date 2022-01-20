Hrithik Roshan praises mom Pinkie Roshan’s fitness spirit at 68, says ‘It’s NEVER too late’

It appears that Thursday began with a fitness dose at the elite Roshan house. Fans of Hrithik Roshan are well aware of his love for fitness. However, in his latest post it was his mother Pinkie who stole the entire limelight. Just like her son, Pinkie Roshan loves to exercise to stay healthy and fit. At 68, the celebrity mother has set an example proving that it only requires sheer dedication and determination to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Sharing a slew of inspirational clips of his mother, Hrithik Roshan penned a lengthy heart-felt note to praise his mom’s fitness spirit. In the videos, the celebrity mother can be seen performing a series of outdoor exercises. While sharing the post, Hrithik informed his fans that Pinkie Roshan embraced the healthy lifestyle when she was 58 and now ten years later the trajectory still continues.

Hrithik Roshan wrote in his post, “To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless , joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days , we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta . So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger.”

Hrithik Roshan continued, “I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day. My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them . It’s NEVER too late . Do it for your kids. They will love you for it.”

Previously on the special occasion of her birthday, Hrithik took to social media to share a heart-warming note as a tribute to his mom. He enjoyed watching the moon and the sun under the same sky as he felt lucky to be raised by his mom. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock , all came out this morning on my mother’s birthday to meet me . Ain’t I the luckiest ! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that’s what they were there to tell me. And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you . More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl !”

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie, Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh. Apart from this, his Vikram Vedha remake has also created a massive buzz.

