Hrithik Roshan praises Tiger Shroff's latest post showing off his chiselled body; Check it out

Tiger Shroff will be battling it out against a whole nation in order to salvage the life of his brother, which is played by Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Baaghi 3 with Sharddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The actor has already kickstarted with the promotions of his movie in full swing. Recently, the team of Baaghi 3 was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and were having a blast on the show. For the unreversed, Shraddha and Tiger had played the lead role in Baaghi but was paired opposite Tiger in Baaghi 2.

Tiger, who is quite active on social media and loves to share photos and videos with his fans has shared a stunning picture of him as Ronnie from Baaghi 3. In the picture shared, we can see Tiger showing off his chiselled body giving an intense look while holding two big guns in his hands. Sharing the picture, Tiger wrote, "Hope I come out of this in one piece. #baaghi3 #promotions #march6 #seeyouincinemas." As soon as Tiger posted this pic, his War co-star and idol commented, "Dus Number!" with a thumbs-up emoji. We are pretty sure, Tiger must be on cloud nine after looking at Hrithik's comment.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor strike a perfect pose with their little fans on The Kapil Sharma Show; See Pics)

Talking about Baaghi 3, in the film, Tiger Shroff will be battling it out against a whole nation in order to salvage the life of his brother, which is played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and this will be for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and it is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More