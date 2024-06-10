Hrithik Roshan presents trailer of acting coach Vinod Rawat’s directorial debut Pushtaini: ‘It had a heart and it had won mine’

Hrithik Roshan is one actor who often walks the extra mile to spread happiness. His recent gesture for his acting coach Vinod Rawat is proof of this fact. The actor has come on board to present his acting coach’s feature film Pushtaini.

Vinod is making his directorial debut with this film which is set to hit the screens on June 21. Well, this film also marks Rawat’s feature debut as an actor, director, writer, and producer and it has a cameo by Rajkummar Rao.

Hrithik Roshan shares trailer of Pushtaini

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan shared the trailer of Vinod Rawat’s Pushtaini. Sharing the trailer, he could not stop praising him. The actor revealed that when Vinod had come to him with the script, the Fighter star could not really imagine or visualize the film.

Later Hrithik also mentioned that it was during the lockdown that Vinod had told him that he would be shooting the film in his native place and due to lack of money his family members would be playing other characters in the film. Later the actor also revealed that COVID had hindered the project and Rawat was left with the last Rs 15,000 but he was determined and completed the project.

Praising the film, Hrithik wrote, “To my utmost surprise and delight the film made me laugh, it made me cry and I came away absolutely awestruck with what this man had achieved singlehandedly, without any help whatsoever. PUSHTAINI had a heart and it had won mine.”

Check out the trailer:

Pushtaini’s storyline

Pushtaini follows the life of Bhuppi (Rawat), a struggling actor, who is desperate to secure his last chance at stardom after he finds himself caught in an embarrassing scandal. Forced to return to his home and face his past, Bhuppi travels through the mountains and shares adventures with strangers, unaware of what the journey has in store for him.

Vinod Rawat’s claim to fame

Vinod Rawat shot to fame with the inaugural season of Sushmita Sen starrer International Emmy Awards nominated series Aarya, which he co-directed with filmmaker Ram Madhvani. An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the filmmaker described Pushtaini as a "deeply personal" film and thanked Hrithik Roshan for presenting the drama.

More about Pushtaini

Pushtaini also features non-professional actors including Rawat's own family members. The film is co-written by Rita Heer, who also plays a prominent character in the film. It also features a cameo by Rajkummar Rao.

Pushtaini is produced by Lotus Dust Pictures and VinRaw Films. It will be theatrically released pan-India on June 21 by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution known for releasing indie gems like Rohena Gera's Cannes winner SIR, Chaitanya Tamhane's Venice winner COURT, Anamika Hakshar's Sundance premiered Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Jaa Riya Hoon.

