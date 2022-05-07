Hrithik Roshan & Priyanka Chopra send love to Katrina Kaif as she shares a mushy pool pic with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif, who is known for her presence on social media, often takes the internet by storm with her beautiful pics. Ever since she has tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina is often seen treating fans with pics from their mushy moments. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress made the headlines this morning as she shared a beautiful pic with her main man as they enjoyed some time in the pool during their ongoing London vacation.

The pic had Katrina dressed in a white bikini and was holding on to the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor as they enjoyed swimming together. The pic was all about love and went viral in no time. Soon, fans took to the comment section to send love to Katrina and Vicky. Amid this, several celebs including Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra were also all hearts for the power couple’s mushy romance. Taking to the comment section, Hrithik wrote, “So nice” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also shared a heart in the eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Katrina Kaif’s post:

To note, Katrina had recently flown to London to be a part of her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s 70the birthday celebration. Taking to her Instagram, the actress had shared a glimpse of her mother’s birthday celebration and posted a beautiful pic with her. In fact, Katrina even shared a pic wherein Suzanne was surrounded by her daughters. She captioned the post as, “Happy 70th mama. May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids”.