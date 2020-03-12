Hrithik Roshan is a proud son & cheers mom Pinkie Roshan as she shares PHOTOS of climbing a tree

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for mom Pinkie Roshan as she shares pictures of herself climbing a tree. Check out the pictures as well as the superstar's comments.

If there is one superstar who frequently grabs the limelight one way or the other, it is . The Kaabil actor enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy his good looks and acting prowess. Hrithik has proven his mettle in the Hindi film industry again by delivering two hit movies last year namely Super 30 and War. Apart from that, the actor is very close to his family members and is often spotted spending time with them.

As we speak of this, Hrithik’s mom Pinkie Roshan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are not only unmissable but also set major fitness goals for everyone. The star mom is seen climbing a tree and posing for the pictures by perching high on one of the branches. Hrithik himself is overwhelmed by seeing this ‘superpower’ showcased by his mother and cheers her up by pouring comments like ‘amazing’ and ‘love.’

Check out Pinkie Roshan’s pictures below:

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s comments below:

On the professional front, the superstar has not announced any new project as of now and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. If certain media reports are to be believed, the War actor will soon be venturing into Hollywood movies. However, no official confirmation has been made on the part of the superstar yet. Hrithik is also rumored to have been roped in for Satte Pe Satta’s remake which he has apparently refused to be a part of.

