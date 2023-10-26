Hrithik Roshan reacts after Sussanne Khan gets romantic birthday wish from beau Arslan Goni; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan legally separated in 2014, but they have maintained an amicable relationship. They not only excel at co-parenting their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, but they've also remained close friends. Both have moved forward with their lives, with Hrithik in a relationship with Saba Azad and Sussanne with Arslan Goni. On October 26th, Sussanne’s birthday, when Arslan shared a birthday greeting for her on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan even left a friendly comment.

Sussanne Khan turns 48; Boyfriend Arslan Goni and Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan extend their wishes

On Sussanne Khan's 48th birthday, her boyfriend Arslan Goni shared an adorable video on Instagram. The video featured affectionate photos of their time together. Arslan added a heartfelt caption to the post, saying, "Happy happy birthday my love @suzkr … first of all I am so sorry that I am not with you right now. But looking at this what a ride. We might lose things but sure make good memories. I love you and I wish all the happiness in the world for you. As promised we will celebrate every time we meet (which is going be very less) for this season. Thank you for making me a believer again. I love you. (followed by partying face and kissing heart emojis). This is dedicated to only #us"

In the comments section, Sussanne expressed her feelings with enthusiasm, writing, "Myyyyyyyyy Love my Jaaaanuuuu U are my Everything I am the luckiest woman on this planet and this universe has given me the best Gift… You (followed by white heart, red balloon, and evil eye amulet emojis)".

Sussanne’s former husband, Hrithik Roshan, shared his wishes by writing, "Sweet (followed by red heart emoji) happy birthday, guys."

Meanwhile, Sussanne also posted on her Instagram, sending birthday wishes to herself and expressing pride in her journey. In her post, she reminded herself to dare to dream. She also shared the lyrics from Feel Good by Paul Armand-Delille and Alexandre Grynszpan, a renowned French music duo, to inspire positivity and joy on her special day.

