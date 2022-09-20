Hrithik Roshan REACTS as GF Saba Azad sends birthday love to ex-partner and ‘best friend’ Imaad Shah
Saba Azad and her ex-beau Imaad Shah have a band together.
Hrithik Roshan has reacted to ladylove Saba Azad’s latest post on Instagram. Earlier today, Saba took to her social media space and shared a slew of photos with her ex-partner Imaad Shah as she wished him on his birthday. In the photos, Imaad and she can be seen being goofy together as they struck several poses in front of the camera. Sharing the post, Saba also penned down a sweet note for him, as she wished him on his special day. The note read, “Happy birthday to the maddest boi - my best friend, partner in band and plan, cat co-parent and all round toppest human I know - thank godge you were borned immo!! Thank godge!! Pls live forever (slew of emojis) @imaadshahmadboy”.
Saba Azad’s post has garnered a lot of likes and comments from friends and fans. Among others, her beau and actor Hrithik Roshan has also reacted to the post as he left a heart react. A couple of months back, Hrithik also shared Imaad and Saba’s photo on his Instagram stories as he gave them a shout out ahead of their gig in Pune. He wrote, “Kill it you guys”.
For the unversed, Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad and Saba were dating each other for several years before separating ways in 2020. However, they continue to remain on good terms and they have an electro funk band together called Madboy Mink.
Hrithik Roshan reacts to Saba Azad’s post:
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s work front
Both Hrithik and Saba have interesting projects in the pipeline. Hrithik will soon be seen in Gayatri and Pushkar’s Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Apart from this, he also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone.
On the other hand, Saba Azad will be seen in Minimum and Rocket Boys 2.
