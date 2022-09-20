Hrithik Roshan REACTS as GF Saba Azad sends birthday love to ex-partner and ‘best friend’ Imaad Shah

Hrithik Roshan has reacted to ladylove Saba Azad’s latest post on Instagram. Earlier today, Saba took to her social media space and shared a slew of photos with her ex-partner Imaad Shah as she wished him on his birthday. In the photos, Imaad and she can be seen being goofy together as they struck several poses in front of the camera. Sharing the post, Saba also penned down a sweet note for him, as she wished him on his special day. The note read, “Happy birthday to the maddest boi - my best friend, partner in band and plan, cat co-parent and all round toppest human I know - thank godge you were borned immo!! Thank godge!! Pls live forever (slew of emojis) @imaadshahmadboy”.

Saba Azad’s post has garnered a lot of likes and comments from friends and fans. Among others, her beau and actor Hrithik Roshan has also reacted to the post as he left a heart react. A couple of months back, Hrithik also shared Imaad and Saba’s photo on his Instagram stories as he gave them a shout out ahead of their gig in Pune. He wrote, “Kill it you guys”.