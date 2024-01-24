Hrithik Roshan REACTS as IAF band performs 'rousing rendition' of Fighter's theme: 'Truly an honour'

The highly awaited movie Fighter is scheduled for release on January 25, just a day before Republic Day. Hrithik Roshan posted a video on Wednesday morning featuring the Indian Air Force band performing 'Spirit of Fighter,' a song from the movie. The military band used various instruments such as drums, saxophones, flutes, violins, electric guitars, and more to recreate the energetic track.

Hrithik Roshan reacts as IAF Band Shares Rendition Of Fighter Song

In an enthusiastic update, the Indian Air Force Band has expressed their anticipation for the movie's premiere and paid a musical tribute by crafting the symphony for the background score of the aerial action drama.

Providing a sneak peek of the lovely musical homage on social media, the creators posted, “Tune that echoes in the skies. We’re honoured to have the Indian Air Force Band uniting hearts by playing their powerful rendition of #VandeMataram #SpiritOfFighter #Fighter.”

TAKE A LOOK:

Hrithik Roshan also felt ‘honored’ and took to his X handle (Formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “The Indian Air Force band's powerfully rousing rendition of the #SpiritOfFighter theme echoes in the skies and makes our hearts soar. Truly an honour! #VandeMataram #Fighter @IAF_MCC.”

TAKE A LOOK: