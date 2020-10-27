Hrithik Roshan reacts to ex wife Sussanne Khan's adorable birthday post, says 'love it'

To acknowledge all the lovely birthday wishes, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post. Read on to know ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's comment.

Sussanne Khan completed another year round the sun on Monday and was flooded with wishes from her friends on social media. While her business partners and Bipasha Basu showered love on her, her closes friends also shared some special photos with her. To acknowledge all the lovely wishes, Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post.

Looking pretty in yellow, Sussanne's birthday post read, "Thank you dear Life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love. My sunshine ochre birthday dress is from our very own @thelabellife. This birthday I have the most grateful heart for all that the universe has blessed me with. ‘All that we are is a result of what we have thought’ -The Buddha."

She added, Work withyour heart, to give back to the people around you, think with kindness and nothing will stop you from manifesting your path. #kindessisasuperpower #ilovemybirthday #happyheart."

While her followers were quick to react and like her post, Sussanne's ex-husband also reacted to the picture. Leaving his thoughts in the comments section, Hrithik commented, "Love it," with the '100' emoji next to it. Check out the photo below:

Malaika Arora also sent out birthday wishes for her 'darling' Sussanne in the most adorable way on social media. Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a throwback photo with Sussanne as she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the designer. She wrote, "Happy bday darling @Suzkr... lots of love n Coldplay always."

