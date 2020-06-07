Hrithik Roshan REACTS to Taapsee Pannu and her sister fangirling over him while watching Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Taapsee Pannu shared a video on her Instagram story where the actress along with her sister Shagun is watching Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai on TV.

who made brief appearances as a child actor in several films in the 1980s and later worked as an assistant director on his father' Rakesh Roshan's films made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with Ameesha Patel. Receiving the highest gross of the year, the movie was the most successful Bollywood film of 2000. His successful debut was termed 'Hrithik Mania' by the media and he has been known as the "Millennial Superstar" ever since. Hrithik garnered a lot of fans with his very first film. But it looks like even celebrities and their families are a big fan of this actor.

Recently, shared a video on her Instagram story where the actress along with her sister is watching Hrithik's debut film on TV. Taapsee shared a video that shows her sister Shagun watching a scene from the movie while being on phone and we can hear the actress saying, "because we are such big fans of Hrithik Roshan.” Sharing the video, the Badla actress wrote, "This house can’t get enough of @hrithikroshan so we start from the beginning!” Sharing Taapsee's story on his Instagram store, Hrithik wrote, "Now that's a compliment! Made me smile."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik Roshan has been spending time with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who moved in together temporarily amid the lockdown period.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, as we all know, Bollywood celebs are coming out to extend their solidarity towards the Coronavirus relief funds, and Hrithik Roshan, too, did the needful by contributing towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty. Also, recently, when and Zoya Akhtar organised the I for India fundraiser virtual concert, Hrithik too participated and crooned to a song and played the piano to entertain the fans.

