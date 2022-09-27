Hrithik Roshan reacts to comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi: I take it and give it my all

Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for his next release, Vikram Vedha. The actor has been leaving no stone unturned to promote his film which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and others in pivotal roles. Ever since the trailer has been released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film. In a recent group interview, Hrithik opened up on dealing with comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi who along with R Madhavan was a part of the South film of the same name.

During a group interview, when Hrithik was asked if he is prepared for the comparisons, the actor mentioned that he never takes up a role thinking about these elements. He added that this has not been his aim. It is not a thought in his head that he needs to deal with it. Hrithik adds that he has just taken a part and done it like how he would do it. “That is what I did when I was doing Agneepath when everybody was worried about the comparisons, but when I like something, I take it and give it my all. Then whatever it is, it is okay,” Hrithik reiterated.