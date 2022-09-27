Hrithik Roshan reacts to comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi: I take it and give it my all
Hrithik Roshan in an interview opens up on dealing with comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi.
Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for his next release, Vikram Vedha. The actor has been leaving no stone unturned to promote his film which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and others in pivotal roles. Ever since the trailer has been released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film. In a recent group interview, Hrithik opened up on dealing with comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi who along with R Madhavan was a part of the South film of the same name.
During a group interview, when Hrithik was asked if he is prepared for the comparisons, the actor mentioned that he never takes up a role thinking about these elements. He added that this has not been his aim. It is not a thought in his head that he needs to deal with it. Hrithik adds that he has just taken a part and done it like how he would do it. “That is what I did when I was doing Agneepath when everybody was worried about the comparisons, but when I like something, I take it and give it my all. Then whatever it is, it is okay,” Hrithik reiterated.
Meanwhile, talking about Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.
Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s work front, apart from Vikram Vedha he will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
