Hrithik Roshan REACTS to girlfriend Saba Azad's dance video from fashion ramp

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. He is also known for his Greek god looks which makes him one of the most eligible bachelors in the showbiz. Recently, a video of his girlfriend Saba Azad went viral where she was dancing on a fashion runway. Now, the Krrish actor has reacted to it.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Saba Azad's video

Today, on October 14th, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories to react to his girlfriend Saba Azad's viral dance video. He wrote, "That surrender! That's why the shine!". Saba recently performed at the fashion runaway of a high-end fashion event. In a video, that went viral, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous three-piece outfit with glowy makeup. The Mujhse Fraandship Karogi actress took the microphone and started to sing and dance on the runway.

Check out the video:

Saba Azad spoke about Hrithik Roshan

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Saba was asked who is her biggest cheerleader. In response, she said “My partner". In a different interview with India Today, the actress said she is a "very private person", adding: "Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before." Earlier this month, Saba and Hrithik were spotted doing an outing in the city. The Dil Kabaddi actress and Hrithik have been dating each other since last year.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik was last seen in the 2022 action drama film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film was a remake of the eponymous Tamil film and it turned out to be a commercial failure. The actor is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It is part of a planned aerial action franchise and is slated to release theatrically on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day.

