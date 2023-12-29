Hrithik Roshan REACTS to Tiger Shroff dancing on Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: 'Love you man'

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most successful Bollywood actors of his generation. Apart from acting, he is also known for his amazing dancing skills.

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video of himself dancing with a group of boys to the song Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye. This caught the attention of Hrithik, who couldn't help but praise Tiger's impressive dance moves on social media. Let's see what he had to say about it...

Hrithik Roshan on Tiger Shroff's dancing skills

Recently, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share his dance video on Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye song. Impressed by his dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan has now taken to his Instagram story to praise Tiger. Sharing the video, he wrote: "Love it & Love you man! Everyone in the frame is simply Fab."

Check out his Instagram story!

Tiger Shroff danced to a Fighter song

A couple of days back, Tiger Shroff hopped on Instagram and posted a video of himself grooving to the Fighter song. He mentioned that he busted some moves in the midst of a shoot. He captioned it, "In the middle of a shoot waiting for our shot…came across this new banger from #fighter and the boys decide to teach me this jam😅 all the best to my favs @s1danand @hrithikroshan @boscomartis"

Check out his post!

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. The film is a part of a planned aerial action franchise and it will be released in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D format on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's work front

Hrithik was last seen in the action crime film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film met with mixed critical response and underperformed at the box office. Apart from Fighter, he is also doing Ayan Mukerji's War 2 which is a part of the YRF spy universe. Tiger, on the other hand, was seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The film did not do well.

He will be next seen in the action film The Big Lion with Sara Ali Khan. Tiger is also collaborating with Akshay Kumar in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; apart from these, he is also doing Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

