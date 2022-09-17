Hrithik Roshan recalls doctors telling him his health is not good to do action and dance at Vikram Vedha event

Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The Greek God of Bollywood enjoys a massive fan following and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in Vikram Vedha. The film which is an official Hindi remake of the South film of the same name also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. These two stars will be stepping in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi and it will hit the screens on September 30. Today at the song launch event of the film, Hrithik expressed his excitement about coming back to Gaiety Galaxy for the launch of his 25th film.

Sharing his happiness Hrithik Roshan said, “Gaiety is very special. Around 22 years back, when Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was released, I had come to watch the film on FDFS. I watched it with the audience. When the film ended, the people started to recognise me. That's when I realised the impact of the love by the audience. This is my 25th film, in 22 years.” Hrithik further added, “Before Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, doctors said my health condition is not good to do action films and dance. I took that as a challenge and took care of my health to do such films. It's surreal for me to be dancing, doing actions and saying those dialogues in 25 films. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of me today.”