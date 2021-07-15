Hrithik Roshan recalls feeling 'insignificant' when he watched ZNMD co star Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai

In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan was quizzed about how similarities are often drawn between Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai and Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocks 10 long years today. The road trip film was all about friendship, life and love and has touched the hearts of millions. In a recent interview with ETimes, Hrithik was quizzed about how similarities are often drawn between Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai and Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

When asked what his impression of ZNMD co-star Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai, Hrithik revealed that he was shell shocked by it. He said, "I remember when Dil Chahta Hai came out, I was absolutely stunned because Farhan was my age. I suddenly wanted to know his journey, what books he has read, what influences he has had, what his stimulus is because I was totally shell-shocked with DCH."

The actor added that Farhan and Zoya's life experiences have shaped them to be strong individuals and thus make such impactful cinema. "I felt instantly insignificant when I saw that film. My respect for Farhan went up sky-high. I was deeply impacted by the film. It had its own language. I think somewhere both Zoya and Farhan are such strong individuals, maybe it’s the journey that they had as children, the parenting that they had, or the influences that they had created such a strong sense of individuality in both of them. That’s absolutely amazing. It is the kind of individuality and strength of character that I want to inculcate in my kids and myself."

As ZNMD clocks 10 years, director Zoya took to Instagram to reminisce one of the film's most memorable elements -- the blue car. Sharing a photo of the same, she wrote, "Time To Take The Car Out Again #znmd #10years #blueconvertible #spanishsky #ontheroad #onlyhappymemories #wheredidthetimego Thank You to the best Cast and Crew EVAH!"

Hrithik commented on the same and said, "Hahaha yeah baby!" While said, "What a beautiful film Zo!! One of my all time favourites."

Well, we have to agree with Karan. It is one of our all time favourites too!

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan opens up on what makes ZNMD relatable 10 years on, film's sequel & what he misses the most

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×