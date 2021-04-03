Hrithik Roshan recalls the time when it used to be difficult for him to laugh on screen; Drops a smiling PIC

Hrithik Roshan, who is an avid social media user, has shared his happy photo saying learning to let go has been one of the joys of his life. Check out his post.

Bollywood’s Greek God is all the rage ever since he had ventured into acting with box office success Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Post the success of the film, he has been unstoppable and has been winning hearts. In fact, the Dhoom 2 actor is only the B-Town heartthrob who has managed to create space as a superhero in our hearts. Not just in films, Hrithik has been leaving his fans impressed on social media too.

Being an avid social media user, the War star often shares his amazing photos flaunting his dapper looks and proving that age is just a number for him. Hrithik has shared yet another stunning picture of himself wherein he can be seen showing off his radiant smile. In the caption, he recalled the time 'when it used to be so difficult for him to laugh on screen'. He also shared one of the joys of his life. Sharing the click, Hrithik wrote, “Used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen . So tensed up all the time .Learning to let go has been one of the joys of my life.”

In the photo, the Krrish star can be seen smiling as he is seen sitting and posing for the picture-perfect.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s 2019 action film War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will next be seen in Figher with . On the occasion of his 47th birthday, the actor had treated his fans with the announcement teaser of the film. He had written, “Sharing the video on Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride."

Fighter will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

