Hrithik Roshan recreates 1996 PIC on Raksha Bandhan, says festival 'goes both ways'; Saba Azad turns director

Hrithik Roshan has spread some cheer on his social media space on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The War actor took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of photos featuring his sister Sunaina Roshan and cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan. What’s more, Hrithik’s girlfriend – actor and musician Saba Azad also turned ‘director’ for the photos. Take a look below.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates Raksha Bandhan

A couple of hours back, Hrithik took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of photos with his siblings. He also recreated a photo from 1996 which featured all of them together. In the old picture, a young Hrithik can be seen seated beside his cousin Eshaan Roshan, who sat next to Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan can be seen seated on Sunaina’s lap. In the present-day photo, the four of them could be seen seated in the exact same way. It would not be wrong to say that Hrithik has aged like fine wine in these 25 years, or maybe, not aged at all! In the next few photos, he can be seen tying rakhis to his sisters Sunaina and Pashmina.

Sharing these photos, he also wrote a sweet caption articulating that the festival ‘goes both ways’. He also credited his girlfriend and actress Saba Azad in the caption as the director, while the photos were clicked by his niece Suranika Roshan.

The caption read, “Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year. The raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone! …….That moment in 1996 (red heart emoji) We still look the same (laughing emoji) Pic by : @suranika Directed by : @sabazad.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha, which is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. He will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan. Apart from this, he also has Fighter, where he will be featuring with Deepika Padukone for the very first time.

Saba, on the other hand, was seen in Rocket Boys. She will be next seen in Minimum.

