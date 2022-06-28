Hrithik Roshan relishes delicious meal with friends; Fan asks 'Can I join?'

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented and popular actors in Bollywood. Be it his acting skills or his good looks, everything wins the hearts of his fans. From his singing skills to electrifying dance skills, the actor is the powerhouse of talent. Apart from his acting, there are times when the actor has stunned us with his other interests too. The War actor has always impressed the masses with his versatility, and this time he has introduced his fans with his love for food. Yes! The actor is a big-time foodie.

Roshan shared a video on his Instagram featuring what he called his team and a table full of tempting food. In the video, Hrithik and his foodie friends can be seen flaunting the food of their choice with great excitement, with Sooraj ki baahon mein playing in the background. The 48-year-old actor captioned the video as: “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do…Foodies assemble! #MyTeam #TravelMemories.” Seems like, Hrithik has shared his travel memories with a food twist.

Click here to see Hrithik’s post:

On the personal front, Hrithik Roshan is dating actress Saba Azad and the duo made headlines as they made their first public appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Hrithik recently made the headlines as he announced the wrap of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in a high-octane action film ‘Fighter’ which will be releasing in September 2023. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.