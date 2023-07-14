Hrithik Roshan remembers 'daduji' Roshan on his 106th birth anniversary: Never had the honor of meeting him...

On Friday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a special post remembering his late grandfather and music director Roshan. Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of his grandfather and the actor shared a heartwarming note on social media. Hrithik shared a picture of his grandfather Roshan, whose name the family uses as the surname and used his song Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein in the backdrop.

In his long emotional post, Hrithik that he's 'proud' to be a part of his grandfather's 'extraordinary lineage'. He also spoke about the song that he used in his post. He mentioned that his grandfather never got to celebrate the success of the song since he passed away soon after recording it. Roshan had created this song for the film, Anokhi Raat starring Sanjeev Kumar, which was released in 1968.

Hrithik's touching note read, "Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit. Although I never had the honor of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work... his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage. Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him. I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success… he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old." Have a look:

After Hrithik shared the special post, Anil Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. His father and director Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Glorious Happy Birthday Papa." Even fans of Hrithik were seen showering love on him. A fan commented, "My grandfather was a fan of his music. Jo waada kia wo and this song O Re taal used to be his favourites along with other melodies of that era… legends are immortal with their art." Another fan wrote, "My mom was and still is a fan of his work, he still is her most favorite and therefore when my brother was born she named him Roshan. One of my most favorite songs is Jo wada kiya wo.. I still listen to it. beautiful creation."

Work front

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action film, Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. The film will be released in January 2024. Hrithik also has War 2 with Jr NTR in the pipeline.

