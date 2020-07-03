Hrithik Roshan remembers ‘legend’ Saroj Khan: Thank you for nurturing my passion in so many ways

Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on Friday. Her demise left everyone in shock and grief. Hrithik Roshan took to social media to recall how she nurtured his passion for dance.

2020 has brought the most trying times for the world. In Bollywood too, several prominent personalities passed away and left everyone in shock. From to Irrfan Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput, talented industry people left the world & shocked everyone. On Friday, Legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode due to cardiac arrest. Her demise saddened everyone in Bollywood and many mourned her loss. Now, too has expressed his feelings over her demise.

Taking to Twitter, Hrithik too penned his thoughts over losing the talented star of Bollywood. Known for his dancing, Hrithik expressed gratitude to Saroj Khan. He also mentioned that her legacy will live on forever and that to come by someone like her would not be possible. Hrithik went ahead and wrote, “Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you .”

Several times in the past too, Saroj Khan lauded Hrithik’s dancing skills. As the ace choreographer passed away, Hrithik remembered her and expressed gratitude towards her.

Here is Hrithik Roshan’s tweet for Saroj Khan:

Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Saroj Khan was laid to rest in Malad, Mumbai. Her daughter informed PTI the same. They had planned on scheduling a prayer meeting for Saroj Khan. However, owing to the COVID 19 crisis, they cancelled the same. Her family took to Instagram to inform her fans about the same. She was admitted to the hospital last Saturday owing to breathing issues. Over the past few days, she had developed a kidney infection and her condition worsened. In the last 36 hours, she was on a ventilator. She breathed her last in the wee hours of the night on July 3, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×