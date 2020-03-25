Hrithik Roshan reminisces his Botswana trip: Calls it the kind self isolation when he slept under the stars

Hrithik Roshan shares a different kind of a self-isolation story that he experienced under the stars back in 2015 during his Botswana trip.

The Greek God of Bollywood, , too is finding ways to get past this self-isolation period just like all of us. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor is reminiscing his Botswana trip back in 2015 and the kind of self-isolation when he slept under the stars and spent a wonderful time with his kids during his trip. Hrithik was visiting the Makgadikgadi Pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a few throwback pictures from his lush family holiday. Remembering the same, he wrote, "Throwback to a different kind of self-isolation when we slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildebeest, snakes and lizards." He also wrote about the places visited by him with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. "The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana. It’s one of the largest salt flats in the world."

Check out his post:

Hrithik also shared a video of himself on Instagram where he urged the viewers to follow instructions and stay indoors to prevent further spread of Coronavirus. He asked the citizens to be responsible and wash their hands every hour and asked them not to step out and meet people, including distant relatives and friends. He gave out some simple steps to follow during the pandemic for us to follow and stay safe during the pandemic.

Credits :Instagram

