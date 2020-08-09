  1. Home
Hrithik Roshan reminisces his friendship with Jaadu as Koi Mil Gaya clocked 17 years, says 'will meet again'

While Krrish 4 is likely to see a reunion of Hrithik Roshan and his alien friend Jaadu, looks like the actor confirmed it with his recent social media post.
Just last month, Pinkvilla had revealed that Hrithik Roshan will be taking the Krrish franchise forward and starting work on the fourth installment soon. While Krrish 4 is likely to see a reunion of Hrithik and his alien friend Jaadu, looks like the actor confirmed it on Saturday with his social media post. Celebrating 17 years of his film Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik shared a video of his and Jaadu's happy moments. 

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya." Koi Mil Gaya starred Hrithik and Preity Zinta and was a massive box office hit. The film found a fan following among the young audience and was a delight for children. 

Speaking about the plan for Krrish 4, a source told Pinkvilla, "Krrish 4 is being mounted on a lavish scale. It will be a visual spectacle for everyone. The story has been locked and this time, it won't just be a double role for Hrithik, but a quadruple one. Hrithik will be essaying four different characters in the film." 

On bringing back Rohit and Jaadu, the source added, "While Krrish stays, they will also bring back Rohit from the land of dead and Jaadu from Koi Mil Gaya. It's not known how Rakesh Roshan plans to incorporate the other two Hrithiks in the film, but it's a full on Hrithik show. The role of the leading lady is extremely powerful too this time." Kriti Sanon is rumoured to play the female lead. 

