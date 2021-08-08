Hrithik Roshan returns to theatres with Farah Khan; Find out why

Hrithik Roshan sent his fans into a frenzy last month when he shared photos with next film's co-star . The duo will be coming together for Fighter and have started prep on the project. Amid this prep, Hrithik is also taking time out to read scripts and shoot for small projects or commercials. On Sunday, he will shooting for one such commercial in the city and will be returning to the theatres for the same.

Yes, you heard that right. Hrithik's latest commercial shoot will take place inside a theatre and will be directed by Farah Khan Kunder. The filmmaker and choreographer will be shooting for the elaborate commercial at a suburban single screen theatre which has been fully rented out.

A source revealed to Mid-Day, "Last December, Farah had directed Hrithik for an incense stick ad that was shot in Film City, Goregaon. This time, he has lent his face to a brand of stainless steel and iron rods. A special set has been created inside the cinema, which forms the backdrop."

Adding, "While the lean team has been tested, the venue will be sanitised thoroughly. Farah is fully vaccinated." Shooting in Mumbai has resumed after the latest set of relaxations were announced by the Maharashtra government. However, shoots are taking place in a controlled environment with bio bubbles in place.

Hrithik and Farah were earlier going to work together on the remake of 1982 film Satte pe Satta. However, the film is now on the backburner and the duo continue to work on smaller projects.

