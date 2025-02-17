Hrithik Roshan reuniting with Rekha at The Roshans’ success bash will make you want to re-watch Koi... Mil Gaya

On February 16, 2025, the makers of the documentary series, The Roshans hosted a success bash for the Netflix show. At the event, several B-town celebs marked their presence and posed with bright smiles for the media. Among them were Hrithik Roshan and Rekha who reunited at the red carpet event. A viral video from the event showed them having a cute moment which reminded us of their film, Koi... Mil Gaya. Check it out!

Several videos from the success bash of The Roshans went viral online. Among them was a clip that took the cake. In the video, Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan were seen posing together for the paparazzi. The War 2 actor can be seen holding the hand of the veteran actress. She even showered her love on the Greek God of the Indian film industry and celebrated the show’s success with them.

Hrithik Roshan poses with Rekha:

The clip is special because it shows how dearly the two actors love and respect each other. Their bond is that of a mother and son which they portrayed in the film, Koi…Mil Gaya. For the special night, the Fighter actor stunned in a green shirt which he paired with black denim pants, a matching jacket, and shoes.

As for the evergreen Bollywood diva, Rekha made heads turn in a stylish black and white ensemble. Apart from them, celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Anu Malik, Saba Azad, Shaban Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar, Sam Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Pashmina Roshan, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Udit Narayan, David Dhawan and many others attended the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the sixth installment of YRF’s spy universe, War 2. Recently, actor Ashutosh Rana confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Colonel Sunil Luthra in the upcoming actioner. The actor also stated that he will also make an appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha.

For the unknown, Alpha is the first female-led movie in the ambitious universe. While War 2 will hit cinemas on August 14, 2025, Alpha is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.