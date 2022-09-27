Hrithik Roshan reveals he takes feedback from sons Hridaan and Hrehaan: They have refined perspective
Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan says his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan love to discuss his films with him.
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Hrithik, who made his acting debut as the lead hero in the 2000 film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, has been a part of numerous blockbuster movies in his career span of over two decades. Recently, the actor revealed that he has always been very critical of his performance, and how he reflects on his growth as an actor. He also shared that he takes his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan’s feedback as they have watched all kinds of cinema, and have a very refined perspective.
The Times Of India quotes Hrithik saying, “I look at my past work and cringe. I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love. I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance”. He further shared that the mistakes have only helped him grow as an actor. “I am so grateful for the 22 years in the industry, and I am keen on doing more good work and be part of relevant stories,” he said.
Hrithik revealed that his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan love to dig up his old films and discuss them with him. “I take feedback from my sons a lot. They have a very incredible rage. They have watched all kinds of cinema. They have a very refined perspective. And think, that is the perspective we need. They love to discuss”, said Hrithik.
Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film with the same name. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The action-thriller is written and directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar- Gayatri. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment and will hit big screens on September 30, 2022.
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan calls Vikram Vedha makers ‘best minds’, reveals why he doesn't do several films in a year