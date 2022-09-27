Hrithik Roshan reveals he takes feedback from sons Hridaan and Hrehaan: They have refined perspective

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Hrithik, who made his acting debut as the lead hero in the 2000 film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, has been a part of numerous blockbuster movies in his career span of over two decades. Recently, the actor revealed that he has always been very critical of his performance, and how he reflects on his growth as an actor. He also shared that he takes his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan’s feedback as they have watched all kinds of cinema, and have a very refined perspective.

The Times Of India quotes Hrithik saying, “I look at my past work and cringe. I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love. I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance”. He further shared that the mistakes have only helped him grow as an actor. “I am so grateful for the 22 years in the industry, and I am keen on doing more good work and be part of relevant stories,” he said.