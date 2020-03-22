Hrithik Roshan reveals he would love to play THESE characters from his films all over again; Find Out Why

Hrithik Roshan reveals that all the films that he has done which were either 2 hero films or ensemble films are experiences which he cherishes the most. Read on to know more:

made his debut in the year 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actor gained fame and popularity from its very first film. He made not only girls but even guys go gaga over his killer looks, amazing acting chops and stunning dance moves. Hrithik was last seen in War which was a hit and was appreciated by many. Recently, Mid Day asked Hrithik about the characters that he would love to play again in his amazing career. On this, the actor replied War, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dhoom 2.

On asking why he chose these three films, Hrithik said, "I think all the films that I have done which were either 2 hero films or ensemble films are experiences which I cherish the most - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, even War with Tiger, Dhoom 2. So all the films, where there's been an ensemble and a lot of actors came together as friends to make a film will be the films I would do all over again." The Super 30 actor has performed varied roles in different genres. He has done biopic, action, romantic, comedy and much more.

Meanwhile, Hrithik owned the year 2019 with two amazing films- Super 30 and War. Infact War became the highest opener of the year 2019. Hrithik even won the Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his role as Anand Kumar in Super 30. Recently, the actor was the talk of the town when 's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel caused a stir by sharing a photo with Hrithik from back in the days and mentioned that back in the days, he wanted to stay in good books of the Panga star.

