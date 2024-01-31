Hrithik Roshan reveals if he ever will direct a film; Fighter actor says, 'I've been contemplating that'

Hrithik Roshan has made an impact in the minds of cinephiles with his recently released movie Fighter and the box office numbers are proof. While his acting career is flourishing, the actor is also looking contemplating taking his first step toward direction. In a recent interview, he shared his plans about the same. Read on!

Hrithik Roshan says he has been contemplating to direct a film

While in a conversation with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan shared his thoughts on directing a film. The actor responded positively and said, “I’ve been contemplating that.” However, he is not really sure about it. “I really don’t know. I have seen directors who don’t know about lensing, they don’t know what a lens is, how it’s going to look like, and stuff like that. But there’s something that’s empowered in them. Where they are confident enough to say, ‘I’m going to make this film. I’m going to direct this film’ and they just go forth. Something inside me still needs to get empowered. That little part, I don’t even know what that is. I’m hoping it does.”

When the host stated that he wants to direct but he was not 100% sure, the actor responded, “I don’t even have an answer to that. Something that is in the way of even contemplating that. Is it some kind of fear, is it some kind of inability, maybe how I am seeing myself, do I think I can’t but I know I can, there’s two sides to me that’s fighting. I’m actually hoping it does because why not?!”

He continued, “If I love cinema so much, why not go to the extreme of it and find out, what is the cinema that I would want to make. How boring would my film be or how engaging it would be. I would love to find out.” According to Roshan, the process is like when he was seeing his first home. “I think it’s that same process where to be confident enough to say, ‘Ya, I like this floor. I like these curtains with this floor. No, I don’t like this carpet.’ To make those decisions, you really have to be in touch with your instincts because you never really know if that floor is good or bad. You just have to go with what your instinct is showing and saying at that point in time and you just have to believe in it.”

The Vikram Vedha actor said that he went through that process when he was making his house and he was very aware of how unsupported it felt to just be supported by your instincts and feelings. “You have to rely on just that. I think that’s what is what a director needs to have. And finally, if everything is your instinct, it will form some kind of a sequence, it will form a picture. So, it’s really important to trust your instincts. Hopefully someday,” Hrithik concluded.

More about Siddharth Anand's Fighter

The action film is successfully running in theatres after it was theatrically released on January 25, 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Hrithik along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has also started prepping for his next project titled War 2 which is expected to be released sometime next year.

