Hrithik Roshan reveals why Koi Mil Gaya’s Jaadu had an extra thumb and it will leave you surprised

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to respond to a user who asked him about Koi Mil Gaya’s Jaadu’s extra thumb. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters back in the days.

A film that had become extremely popular back in the days was and Priety Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya. The sci-fi film revolves around a guy named Rohit who is intellectually disabled and meets an alien, Jaadu. Post that, the alien ends up changing his life completely with his powers. While the Rakesh Roshan directorial was a huge blockbuster back then and it kickstarted the Krrish franchise, many fans wondered over the years as to why Jaadu had an extra thumb. Recently, Hrithik revealed the secret behind it.

A user asked Hrithik about the reason behind Jaadu’s extra thumb in the film. Hrithik responded to the user and mentioned that it was done on purpose to give a connecting point to Jaadu and Rohit. However, Hrithik mentioned that they had to be extremely subtle about Jaadu’s extra thumb as it did not look as good as what they hoped it would. The actor also went ahead and revealed that the thumb was there for Rohit to feel familiar as Hrithik who plays the lead guy has an extra-thumb in real life.

Hrithik wrote, “Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe .” Meanwhile, Hrithik’s Koi Mil Gaya was one of the biggest successes of 2003 and it led to the star of Krrish franchise. Fans have been waiting for the next installment of the superhero flick. When the film completed 15 years in 2018, Hrithik had penned a note on how he had felt extremely relatable to the character of Rohit Mehra in the film.

Here’s Hrithik Roshan’s tweet about Koi Mil Gaya:

Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe . https://t.co/IFjZk9yDry — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik has been staying home with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Also, the War star has been helping those whose lives have been affected by the COVID 19 outbreak in his own way. The actor has also been urging fans to stay at home to stay safe from Coronavirus.

