Hrithik Roshan reviews Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: Felt the heart of this movie

Hrithik Roshan has shared his review of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Hrithik likes to keep an active presence on social media. Every once in a while, he also shares his thoughts and views on movies featuring his peers in the industry. And now, he has shared his experience of watching Aamir’s recently-released film. Scroll down below to find out what he has to say.

Hrithik Roshan reviews Laal Singh Chaddha

Hrithik took to the story feature on Instagram some time ago, and treated his fans and followers to his review of Laal Singh Chaddha, Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys! Go! Go now. Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful (red heart emoji).”

Take a look:

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the classic 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Actor Atul Kulkarni has adapted the film from the original. It is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. Apart from Aamir, the film also features Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film released theatrically on the 11th of August. The film has opened to quite a positive response from the audience and critics.

Meanwhile, talking about Hrithik’s professional front, he will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. He will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter, where he will be seen with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

