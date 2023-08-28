Hrithik Roshan reviews Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; says ‘This one is…’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and directed by Karan Johar, was released in theaters exactly a month ago on July 28, 2023. The film celebrates 25 years of Karan Johar in the Industry and the love and praises for the film are still not over yet. Within a month, the movie earned a total of Rs 147.75 crore. Recently, Hrithik Roshan watched the film and couldn’t stop himself from reviewing it on his social media handle.

Hrithik Roshan reviews the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Hrithik Roshan finally got a chance to watch the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani directed by Karan Johar and the actor couldn’t help but praise the film. The actor took to his Twitter handle to review the film and also send best wishes to the entire team by penning down a heartfelt note. Praising the film, the Krrish actor wrote, “Saw Rocky n Rani last night. Damn now that’s an Indian entertainer gone right!! Totally loved the movie! The writing, performances, BGM, everything on point ! Will watch this one again. Go watch it in theaters! This one is made for the big screen!” He concluded with a red heart emoji. SEE THE POST HERE:

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend enjoy their movie date together

A video posted on Instagram shows Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad entering a movie theatre together in Juhu, Mumbai. They chose to spend their Sunday watching a film together. The love birds were seen entering a theater hand-in-hand.

For their movie date, Hrithik chose to wear a black t-shirt, a black hoodie, and blue jeans. On the other hand, Saba opted for a relaxed style with a white top, blue jeans, and a pink jacket.

Reacting to the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart, fire, and heart eyes emoji. One Instagram user wrote, “Hot couple”, and one more user wrote, “Looking superb together.” Another user wrote, “So cute”. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Work Front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2022 film Vikram Vedha. The actor is currently gearing up for his next film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is all set to be released in theaters on January 25, 2024. He also has War 2 starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in his kitty.

