Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s GoodLuck Jerry; Lauds Deepak Dobriyal's 'brilliant comic timing'

Hrithik Roshan wrote a note of appreciation for Janhvi Kapoor after watching her film, GoodLuck Jerry, on Thursday. Ever since her film premiered on Disney+Hotstar, she has been receiving immense love and compliments for her acting skills. It is a remake of the hit 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara in the lead. Apart from the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress, the film also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Hrithik took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal – what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect.” To this, Deepak replied, "Hrithik Bhai made my Decade." Janhvi also re-shared Hrithik's tweet on her Instagram stories and added a 'Yay' sticker on it. In GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi essays the role of Jaya "Jerry" Kumari, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to foot the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's review on GoodLuck Jerry:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. In the film, the actress will play the role of Mahima, Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra. Later, she will star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

