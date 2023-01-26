Hrithik Roshan REVIEWS Pathaan; Heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika’s film for its ‘Incredible vision’

Pathaan, the highly anticipated spy thriller hit the theatres after a long wait, on January 25, Wednesday. The spy thriller, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, marked the Bollywood superstar's glorious comeback to the silver screen after a long gap of 4 years. The movie, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, has thoroughly impressed audiences and film industry members alike. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from 'War' recently watched Pathaan and shared his review of Shah Rukh Khan's film on his official Twitter handle. Hrithik Roshan reviews Pathaan

The celebrated superstar, who played the role of Kabir in one of YRF's earlier spy thrillers, War, recently watched Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film and posted his reviews on his official Twitter handle. "What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises, and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan," wrote Hrithik Roshan in his post. Check out Hrithik Roshan's Twitter post below:

About YRF's spy universe For the unversed, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has successfully established a spy universe with the Salman Khan starring Tiger film series, and War, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Now, the spy universe has now extended with the release of its new installment, Pathaan.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar exults at Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s Rs 100 crore box office collection: ‘Love trumps hate’