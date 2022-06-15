Hrithik Roshan rocks a salt & pepper stubble in new PIC; Ex-wife Sussanne Khan has an EPIC reaction

Hrithik Roshan surprised everyone yesterday, including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as he took to his social media space and shared a selfie showcasing his new look. The actor finally got rid of his beard after wrapping up his film Vikram Vedha. Yes, Hrithik had been sporting a black beard for quite some time now for his character Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film. Having wrapped up the shoot recently, Hrithik shaved it off and shared a photo showcasing his new look. In the picture, he can be seen donning a grey tee-shirt and a cap. He looked at the camera as she clicked the selfie featuring his new avatar.

As soon as he dropped the photo, fans and netizens flooded it with likes and comments. Many dropped red heart emojis and fire emoticons. Among others, Sussanne Khan also had an epic reaction to the War actor’s photo. She took to the comments section of the post and complimented Hrithik as she wrote, “Superrr (a slew of emojis)”.

Sussanne Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s post:

Although Hrithik and Sussanne have parted ways as husband and wife, the duo continues to remain in good terms with each other. In fact, they often interact on social media, cheer for each other and leave comments on each other’s posts too. In fact, Hrithik and his ladylove Saba Azad were also seen at Sussanne’s party in Goa a few weeks back, where she launched her new restaurant. Hrithik and Sussanne are parents to two boys Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: PICS: Hrithik Roshan steals hearts in his casual attire as he goes out and about in the city