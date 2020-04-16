Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty offer monetary support to paparazzi amid lockdown due to Covid 19

Mumbai's popular paparazzi photographers Yogen Shah and Viral Bhayani revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty have donated generously for the welfare of their team of photographers.

While the film industry have stepped up and come forward to support daily wage earners in the industry, the paparazzi seems to have been left out of this as they do not belong to a particular association. To offer monetary support, and director Rohit Shetty have now made sure to deposit money into the accounts of those hailing from low-income families.

Mumbai's popular photographers Yogen Shah and Viral Bhayani shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. Viral wrote, "Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts." While Yogen Shah shared the news about Shetty's contribution and mentioned, "In addition to his general goodness, in such never before difficult times he is helping paparazzi photographers by depositing payments in to their bank accounts. We will always remember and value your kindness and support."

They also shared similar posts when Hrithik helped the paparazzi's families. Viral on Instagram wrote, "I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis, my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through the subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor, Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower-middle-class families."

