Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty offer monetary support to paparazzi amid lockdown due to Covid 19
While the film industry have stepped up and come forward to support daily wage earners in the industry, the paparazzi seems to have been left out of this as they do not belong to a particular association. To offer monetary support, Hrithik Roshan and director Rohit Shetty have now made sure to deposit money into the accounts of those hailing from low-income families.
Mumbai's popular photographers Yogen Shah and Viral Bhayani shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. Viral wrote, "Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts." While Yogen Shah shared the news about Shetty's contribution and mentioned, "In addition to his general goodness, in such never before difficult times he is helping paparazzi photographers by depositing payments in to their bank accounts. We will always remember and value your kindness and support."
They also shared similar posts when Hrithik helped the paparazzi's families. Viral on Instagram wrote, "I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis, my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through the subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor, Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower-middle-class families."
Check out their posts below:
The entire world is right now in crisis, there was already the issue of downturn due to which there were salary cuts, jobs were at stake and media houses were shutting down. Now with this virus it has devastated all of us. I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I'm really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan
In hard times the film industry is hit so bad and one man who has come forward and helped the Cine employees with his donation has also now gone an extra mile to help the paps. Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts. We all wishing #rohitshettypicturez and #Sooryavanshi a roaring success. #rohitshetty @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Bollywood’s most favourite director and producer In additional to being humble and generous, #ROHITSHETTY who donated money to film industry workers, In addition to his general goodness, in such never before difficult times he is helping paparazzi photographers by depositing payments in to their bank accounts. We will always remember and value your kindness and support. Wishing #rohitshettypicturez and #sooryavanshi record breaking success. #yogenshah @yogenshah_s
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.