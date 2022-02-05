Hrithik Roshan & rumoured GF Saba Azad spotted walking hand-in-hand post their dinner date; PICS

The Greek God Hrithik Roshan broke several hearts as he got papped again with his special friend or what people like to believe his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad post dinner. The duo was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra by the paparazzi. As they stepped out of the cafe, Hrithik and Saba were seen walking hand-in-hand towards their car. They both were in their casual best and were ensuring the COVID-19 protocols amid an increased number of positive cases in the city.

In the photos, Hrithik was wearing a white tee with beige color pants and threw a checkered shirt over it to complete his look. He also wore a black cap to compliment his overall look. On the other hand, Saba wore a sweatshirt and paired it up with blue denim. She was seen attempting to hide her face with the help of her long tresses. This is the second time Hrithik and Saba were seen in the public domain.

See VIDEO here

Take a look:

Their first appearance sparked the rumours of dating. However, the two have not been commented on dating rumours yet. However, according to the latest report in Mid-Day, Hrithik Roshan has reportedly been keeping the relationship with Saba Azad under wraps for months. In fact, those who already knew about the actor dating Saba were reportedly quite surprised by the actor's move to hold hands in public during their first appearance together.

ALSO READ: How did rumoured lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad meet? Find out