Hrithik Roshan & rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s UNSEEN pics from their lunch date are all about happy faces

Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing a lot of attention on the personal front of late courtesy his growing proximity with Saba Azad. According to media reports, Bollywood’s Greek God is dating the young actress and they are going strong with their relationship. Although the rumoured couple hasn’t made their relationship official yet, they are frequently papped hanging out in the city which speaks volumes about their bond. In fact, Saba also made the headlines when she was spotted at the Roshans’ family lunch during the weekend.

And while tongues continue to wag about Hrithik and Saba’s rumoured affair, new unseen pics from their family lunch have surfaced on social media and are going viral. In the pics, Hrithik and Saba were seen twinning in white and they relished Kerala food at their perfect lunch date. The pics were shared by Nair on Fire wherein Hrithik looked dapper in his white T-shirt and trousers while Saba opted for a white tank top which she had paired with green coloured high waist trousers.

Take a look at pics from Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s lunch date:

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan had also shared a beautiful glimpse of their family lunch and posted a pic of the entire Roshan family. Interestingly, Saba was also a part of this family pic. Rajesh captioned it as, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time”. Soon Hrithik took to the comment section and wrote, “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun”.

