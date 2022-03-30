Hrithik Roshan & rumoured ladylove Saba Azad REACT to Sussanne Khan’s PIC with sons Hridaan, Hrehaan

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad have been constantly in the limelight recently. Ever since the duo was spotted together outside a restaurant in January, rumours about them dating each other have been abuzz. A few weeks back, Saba was even seen spending her Sunday with Hrithik’s family and kids. Not only this, but she also shares a good bond with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Speaking of which, yesterday, Sussanne shared a picture with her sons Hridaan and Hrehaan, and both Hrithik and Saba reacted to the same.

Taking to her Instagram space, Sussanne Khan posted an adorable snapshot with her two boys Hridaan and Hrehaan. In the picture, Sussanne can be seen standing with the boys at her either side. The mother and sons posed for the picture and smiled warmly at the camera. Sharing the photo, Sussanne captioned the post, “Whatever it takes..Here is to the adrenaline in my veins… Heartmonsters #Raystar #Ridzsky (slew of heart emojis)”.

As soon as she posted the picture, it was flooded with likes and love-filled comments from fans and friends. Among others, Hrithik and Saba Azad also liked the picture and left heart reactions to the post.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s reaction to Sussanne Khan’s post:

Recently, a common friend of Hrithik and Rocket Boys star Saba spilled the beans on the latter’s equation with the actor’s family. The common friend told India Today, "Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are very much into each other. Hrithik's family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba's musical work. Recently, when she visited Hrithik's home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed."

