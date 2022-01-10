On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, Rakesh Roshan pens a sweet note for his ‘sun’: You are my pride and joy

Hrithik Roshan is all over the news today courtesy his birthday. The actor is celebrating his 48th birthday today and he has been showered with immense love by his fans, friends and family on the special day. In fact, mommy Pinkie Roshan had even penned a sweet note for Bollywood’s Greek God and called him a star. “YOU are an institution in yourself you inspire millions,” she had added. And now, Rakesh Roshan has showered birthday love on Hrithik as he shared a love filled post for his son.

Taking to Instagram, Rakesh shared a pic of himself with Hrithik wherein the latter was seen holding on to his daddy dearest. In the caption, the veteran actor and filmmaker wrote how Hrithik happens to be the ‘sun’ of his world and that he is proud of him. He wrote, “Happy birthday Duggu my sun. Keep shining as always, you are my pride and joy a son after my own heart. @hrithikroshan”. This isn’t all. Rakesh had also lauded Hrithik’s first look from his upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha which was unveiled on the superstar’s birthday. He wrote, “Super look” along with fire emoticon.

Take a look at Rakesh Roshan’s birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan:

Earlier, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had also shared a love filled video of Hrithik with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan and called him the best dad ever. She wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals”.

