Hrithik Roshan’s BTS video of his prep for Super 30 goes viral as the film clocks 3 years

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and he makes sure to present something new to the table every time he hits the screen. Bollywood’s Greek God has given us several blockbuster hits in his career of over two decades. Among these, his 2019 release Super 30 has grabbed a lot of attention not just for the storyline but also for the way Hrithik got into the skin of the character. It was a treat to watch Hrithik in the role of educator and mathematician Anand Kumar.

And now, as Super 30 has clocked three years of release, a throwback BTS video of Hrithik Roshan has surfaced on social media wherein the actor was seen working on his dialect. In the video, Hrithik was seen rehearsing his dialect and accent with his dialect coach while also having some light-hearted banter. They were seen having a humorous conversation with his coach describing what a 'situation' means with the popular muhavara ‘pet mein chuhe daud Rahe hai’ while discussing hunger - all in Bihari dialect. The video speaks volumes about Hrithik’s dedication for his work.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s throwback video here:

As of now, Hrithik is looking forward to the release of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan which will be hitting the screens on September 30. Besides, he will also be working with Siddharth Anand for his upcoming directorial Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The movie will mark Hrithik’s first collaboration with Deepika and it will also star Anil Kapoor in a key role. Fighter is scheduled to release on September 28 next year.

