Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne shares video on actor’s niece’s birthday, calls her ‘forever my little girl’

Today, Sussanne Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for Hrithik Roshan’s niece; Take a look

and Sussanne Khan are quarantining together at the latter’s house and from celebrating birthdays to anniversaries, the two have been doing it all. For an example, a few days back, the entire Roshan family got together to celebrate birthday of Rakesh Roshan and today, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a video to wish Hrithik’s niece Suranika. Yes, Sussanne shared a precious video montage of pictures with her and the Roshans. For all those who don’t know, Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan.

In the said video, we can see Sussanne holding Suranika and the video also consists of photos from their vacations and alongside the video, she wrote, “To my little darling doll Suru baby, happpppy birthday to the most thoughtful caring girl I know.. you are amazing! God bless you limitless! So proud of you @suranikashealthykitchen @suranika #forevermylittlegirl..” Also, on Rakesh Roshan’s 71st birthday, the entire Roshan family got together to celebrate the day and Hrithik Roshan had shared a photo from the celebrations and mom Pinkie Roshan also shared a video from the intimate birthday celebrations. In the video, we can see Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and others cheering for Rakesh Roshan as he cuts his birthday cake.

When the lockdown started sometime in March, Sussanne had temporarily shifted base to Hrithik’s home, so they could co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, together and for the same, the Krrish actor had shared a photo on Instagram to thank his ex-wife as he wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.” He thanked Sussanne for temporarily moving in with him, so that their sons were ‘not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us’.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and family cheer for Rakesh Roshan as he cuts his 71st birthday cake; Watch

Credits :Sussanne Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×