  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne shares video on actor’s niece’s birthday, calls her ‘forever my little girl’

Today, Sussanne Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for Hrithik Roshan’s niece; Take a look
304796 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 09:11 pm
Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne shares video on actor’s niece’s birthday, calls her ‘forever my little girl’Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne shares video on actor’s niece’s birthday, calls her ‘forever my little girl’
  • 13
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are quarantining together at the latter’s house and from celebrating birthdays to anniversaries, the two have been doing it all. For an example, a few days back, the entire Roshan family got together to celebrate birthday of Rakesh Roshan and today, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a video to wish Hrithik’s niece Suranika. Yes, Sussanne shared a precious video montage of pictures with her and the Roshans. For all those who don’t know, Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan. 

In the said video, we can see Sussanne holding Suranika and the video also consists of photos from their vacations and alongside the video, she wrote, “To my little darling doll Suru baby, happpppy birthday to the most thoughtful caring girl I know.. you are amazing! God bless you limitless! So proud of you @suranikashealthykitchen @suranika #forevermylittlegirl..” Also, on Rakesh Roshan’s 71st birthday, the entire Roshan family got together to celebrate the day and Hrithik Roshan had shared a photo from the celebrations and mom Pinkie Roshan also shared a video from the intimate birthday celebrations. In the video, we can see Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and others cheering for Rakesh Roshan as he cuts his birthday cake. 

When the lockdown started sometime in March, Sussanne had temporarily shifted base to Hrithik’s home, so they could co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, together and for the same, the Krrish actor had shared a photo on Instagram to thank his ex-wife as he wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.” He thanked Sussanne for temporarily moving in with him, so that their sons were ‘not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us’.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and family cheer for Rakesh Roshan as he cuts his 71st birthday cake; Watch

Credits :Sussanne Khan Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 13 hours ago

Oh boy now Nation knows now why arjun used to call her Suzy Q and why it was her old Instagram name post divorce hmmm hmmm

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Nation knows why arjun calls her suzie q and why it was her old instagram name post divorce hmm hmmm

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Some ex wife comments on ex niece and you put an article on it? But you cannot cover posts of self made struggling actors who are actually work in bollywood!!

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Druggie susaane

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Hrithik should have dump this druggie after divorce instead of carrying her eveywhere like a bag.

Anonymous 1 day ago

why is this news

Anonymous 1 day ago

Because she is an attention seeker and maybe paid for being on news

Anonymous 1 day ago

rakhi sawant of ex wives

Anonymous 1 day ago

She is a druggie thats why kids r taken care by hritik after divorce

Anonymous 1 day ago

This might be true. A druggie can't be a good mom

Anonymous 1 day ago

yes

Anonymous 1 day ago

shared custody is for media. everyone knows hritik takes care of his boys after divorce . he doesn't even think she can take care of kids alone during quarantine

Anonymous 1 day ago

They share custody of the kids I thought? It’s just that they are staying together during quarantine?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement