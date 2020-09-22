  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan’s fan draws ‘incredible’ pencil sketch of the War actor & just like him, we too are blown away

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s 2019-film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 09:13 am
Hrithik Roshan shares artworkHrithik Roshan’s fan draws ‘incredible’ pencil sketch of the War actor & just like him, we too are blown away
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s 2019-film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, and post the success of War, Hrithik hasn’t officially announced his next film. Now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we don’t often pap the actor, however, thanks to social media, 46-years-old Hrithik Roshan keeps sharing photos and videos with his Instafam and today, the Super 30 actor was overwhelmed to share a piece of artwork by a fan.

Well, the actor took to social media to share a fan art Friday which was essentially a hyper-realistic pencil sketch of his war avatar and alongside the photo, Hrithik thanked the artist as he wrote, “Incredible Artwork! Thank you for the love.” Soon after, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan left a comment praising the artwork as she wrote, “This is brilliant.” Well, the sketch shared by Hrithik Roshan was a hyper-realistic pencil sketch of his War avatar aka Kabir, and let us admit, this piece of artwork simply blew our mind. A few days back, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne and his family celebrated Rakesh Roshan’s birthday and the actor took to Instagram to share sneak-peek from the intimate celebrations

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has had a wonderful 2019, with two hit films to his credit-Super 30 and War, and while we await the actor to announce his next film, it is said that he will next be seen in Krrish 4

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Incredible Artwork! Thank you for the love @amal_sindhu_

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan nails the art of clicking a picture perfect selfie and says 'I am proud of myself'; Take a look

Credits :Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement