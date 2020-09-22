Hrithik Roshan’s fan draws ‘incredible’ pencil sketch of the War actor & just like him, we too are blown away

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s 2019-film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor

was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s 2019-film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, and post the success of War, Hrithik hasn’t officially announced his next film. Now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we don’t often pap the actor, however, thanks to social media, 46-years-old Hrithik Roshan keeps sharing photos and videos with his Instafam and today, the Super 30 actor was overwhelmed to share a piece of artwork by a fan.

Well, the actor took to social media to share a fan art Friday which was essentially a hyper-realistic pencil sketch of his war avatar and alongside the photo, Hrithik thanked the artist as he wrote, “Incredible Artwork! Thank you for the love.” Soon after, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan left a comment praising the artwork as she wrote, “This is brilliant.” Well, the sketch shared by Hrithik Roshan was a hyper-realistic pencil sketch of his War avatar aka Kabir, and let us admit, this piece of artwork simply blew our mind. A few days back, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne and his family celebrated Rakesh Roshan’s birthday and the actor took to Instagram to share sneak-peek from the intimate celebrations

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has had a wonderful 2019, with two hit films to his credit-Super 30 and War, and while we await the actor to announce his next film, it is said that he will next be seen in Krrish 4

Check out the post here:

