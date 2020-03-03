Hrithik Roshan’s ‘groupfie’ with his ‘men at sea’ makes us long for a vacay too; Check it out

Hrithik Roshan is currently on a holiday. The handsome War star shared a photo on social media in which he can be seen taking a dip in the water. Check it out.

Known to be one of the most handsome actors in Bollywood, is currently on a holiday and every day, the dapper star has been sharing stunning clicks from his vacay. After having a stellar 2019 with films like War and Super 30, Hrithik recently headed for a vacay with his team in Dubai. Since then, the War star has been archiving his holiday on social media and has been giving his fans a stunning visual treat, day after day.

On Tuesday, Hrithik took to social media to share a selfie with his team while being soaked in the waters. In the photo, the Super 30 star can be seen posing in the water with his teammates. The handsome star could be seen flaunting his toned body as he went shirtless to take a dip in the water. With a cool black cap and sunglasses, Hrithik looked absolutely handsome while posing with his team on his vacay in the city of Dubai.

Hrithik captioned the photo as, “Men at sea.@iam_sentinel @swapneelhazare #dowhatmovesyou #keepexploring.” A day back, the War star stunned everyone by sharing photos in which he was seen sporting a white towel with a red tee. For the same look, Hrithik credited as his fashion inspiration. On the work front, after War and Super 30, fans have been waiting for Hrithik to announce his next film. Reports had come in that the actor was approached for Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan. However, nothing was announced officially. Hrithik’s fans are eagerly waiting for the star to announce his next.

Check out Hrithik’s latest photo:

