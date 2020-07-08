Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 to have the superhero travel back in time? Priyanka Chopra not expected on board?

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 has been a highly awaited superhero flick. The latest update states that the director Rakesh Roshan has been developing the script amid the lockdown that will help the superhero time travel to meet his father and alien, Jadoo.

If there is one superhero film franchise that has been loved by fans unanimously, it is ’s Krrish also starring . The superhero who has saved the world in previous installments from baddies, has been a favourite among the kids. While reports of Krrish 4 had been doing rounds a while back, everything had come to a halt when director Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with Cancer. However, now, hail and hearty, the director has reportedly been working on the script amid the lockdown. A recent report states that Hrithik has liked the idea of time travel developed by the director.

As per a report in Mid-Day, in Hrithik starrer Krrish 4, the superhero may travel across time to bring back his deceased father Rohan Mehra and the alien from Koi Mil Gaya, Jadoo. Reportedly, this idea appealed to the lead star and post that, Rakesh Roshan has started pre-production work for it. The report also stated that the film is being developed in an ambitious manner and hence, reportedly, ’s Red Chillies’ has been given visual effects work. Furthermore, it revealed that reportedly, Hrithik in Krrish 4 may face off with an army of villains. The report also stated that the film may go on floors in 2021.

A source told the daily, “As soon as they finalised the idea, Rakeshji began the pre-production work with Rajesh Roshan taking over the music department. Given the movie's ambitious theme, the director has entrusted Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies with the visual effects. He intends to introduce an army of super villains who will battle the hero and has hired a Hollywood designer to give a distinct look to each baddie.” Talking about the time travel theme, the source informed the daily, “Rohit is integral to the story as he is the only person who can contact Jadoo. Rakeshji has designed the script cleverly to incorporate the much loved alien from Koi Mil Gaya (2003). While the cast is yet to be determined, Priyanka Chopra is not expected to reprise her role.”

Well, if all this turns out to be true, it surely will be exciting for all the sci-fi lovers and fans of the superhero Krrish. A while back, Hrithik had spoken to another tabloid about the possibility of the return of Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya to the Krrish universe. He had mentioned back then that the world could do with a Jadoo. Since then, fans of Krrish have been waiting for an update about the film. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik has been spending time at home with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Often, he shares photos of spending time at home on social media and gives his fans a sneak peek of his lockdown shenanigans.

